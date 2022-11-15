GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union’s President and CEO, Keith Burton, was recently awarded the Illinois Credit Union League 2022 Hall of Fame Leadership Award. The Hall of Fame Leadership Award recognizes an individual’s contribution to the credit union movement in Illinois at the state and/or national level.

Keith traveled to Chicago in early November to attend the Illinois Credit Union League’s Annual Convention where he was presented with his award during the Celebration Luncheon.

Keith is the type of leader who encourages others to bring their own creativity, initiative, and persistence toward team goals. He is so passionate about encouraging the staff of GCS Credit Union that he instilled this into the core values of GCS. Mr. Burton is very active in the community.

Article continues after sponsor message

He volunteers for community events and civic committees. He is a proud volunteer, board member, and previous Executive Board Chair for the United Way. Also, a Granite City Area Community Foundation Board Member since 2016, Granite City Sports Hall of Fame member since 2012. He coordinated and was a Youth and Human Services Board Member since 2019, and a past board member of the Granite City High School CEO Program and Southwest Madison County Chamber of Commerce, just to name a few.

If there is an organization that needs guidance, leadership, or just a helping hand, you’ll find Keith Burton being the first to volunteer. Keith recently had the opportunity to experience the 100th mission for the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight.

The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight is an organization that GCS Credit Union has supported for several years. Keith had the honor of spending a day as a volunteer with 58 veterans flying to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials that were built in their honor.

Keith said, “We are so fortunate to have individuals that are willing to make sacrifices to protect our freedom.” Congratulations Keith Burton on earning the 2022 Hall of Fame Leadership Award! To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com. Founded in 1941 out of a single office in Granite City, GCS Credit Union now serves members at eight conveniently located branches across Southwestern Illinois. GCS offers convenient options for checking and savings accounts as well as personal, auto, and home equity loans. Members can also stay up to date on their finances 24/7 through numerous ATM locations, online banking, our mobile app, and by visiting myGCScu.com.

More like this: