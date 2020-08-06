SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Controlled pheasant hunting opportunities will be available at 18 Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) sites during the 2020-21 hunting season. Dates and permit reservation information are now available online.

Sixteen of the sites are operated by the IDNR, while two sites continue to be operated in a public/private partnership arrangement between the IDNR and concessionaire T. Miller, Inc.

“Controlled pheasant hunting in Illinois is a great way for adult hunters, and especially for young hunters, to enjoy an upland hunting experience,” said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan. “Hunters can make plans now for some good pheasant hunting opportunities.”

The online permit reservation system for IDNR-operated controlled hunting sites opened Monday, Aug. 3, and permit information, season dates, and other information are now available. Detailed information and permit reservations also are available now for the two sites operated by T. Miller, Inc. Hunters should always review the application instructions, season information and regulations that can be found online prior to applying.

On IDNR-operated sites, the daily fee for permits acquired online for controlled pheasant hunting is $30 for resident hunters and $35 for nonresident hunters. The daily permit fee applies to each hunter. Hunters are required to pay for permits acquired online in advance over a secure system using an American Express, Discover, MasterCard, or Visa credit card. The credit card account is billed when hunters apply. A transaction fee of $1.00 for a single hunter or 2.25 percent of the permit fee for multiple hunters will be assessed for each application, except for applications submitted for the Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt.

The controlled pheasant hunting areas operated by T. Miller, Inc. are Chain O’Lakes State Park in Lake County and Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area in Kendall County. Information about controlled pheasant hunting at these sites is available on the concessionaire’s website at www.tmillerinc.com or via a link on the IDNR website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Pages/default.aspx.

Of the 16 sites operated by the IDNR, six provide only the Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt opportunity for young hunters between the ages of 10-17. Those six sites are the Mackinaw River State Fish and Wildlife Area in Tazewell County, Clinton Lake State Recreation Area in DeWitt County, Edward Madigan State Fish and Wildlife Area in Logan County, Pere Marquette State Park in Jersey County, Sangchris Lake State Park in Christian and Sangamon Counties, and the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Randolph County.

Nine sites provide lengthy hunting seasons for hunters, as well as additional special hunting days for young hunters under the age of 18. Those nine sites are Johnson Sauk Trail State Recreation Area in Henry County, the Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area in Will County, Kankakee River State Park in Kankakee County, the Iroquois County State Wildlife Area, Moraine View State Recreation Area in McLean County, Sand Ridge State Forest in Mason County, Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area in Cass County, Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area in Clinton County, and Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area in Jefferson and Franklin Counties.

The Green River State Wildlife Area in Lee County provides 15 days of controlled pheasant hunting during a season that extends from early November until mid-December.

At Des Plaines, Moraine View and Eldon Hazlet, hunting opportunities are available for hunters with disabilities, where special vehicles are provided to assist with the hunt.

Online permit reservations for the first lottery period on IDNR-operated sites will be accepted until 1:00 p.m. Aug. 10. Two additional one-week lottery periods are scheduled thereafter. Hunters should always review the application instructions and season information on the controlled pheasant hunting website prior to applying. To navigate to the controlled pheasant hunting website once the IDNR website

https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Pages/default.aspx has been accessed, hunters should follow these directions:

• Click on the “Hunt/Trap” button on the toolbar on the IDNR Website Homepage

• Then click on “Controlled Pheasant Hunting” in the drop down menu

IDNR-operated controlled pheasant hunting sites will continue to have a portion of their hunter quota allocated to standby hunters. Standby hunters acquire permits and pay permit fees at the site hunter check station on the day of the hunt. Standby permits also are available for the Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt if the site hunter quota is not filled by young hunters with reserved permits prior to the hunt date. However, to ensure enough pheasants are released each hunting day, all hunters are strongly encouraged to access IDNR-operated controlled pheasant hunting sites by using the online permit reservation system.

Special note for the 2020-21 hunting season: Hunters will continue to be required to use non-toxic shotshells when hunting at the Des Plaines SFWA, Horseshoe Lake SP, the Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA, Mackinaw River SFWA and the Silver Springs SFWA. Non-toxic shotshells have been required when hunting at Chain O’Lakes SP, the Eldon Hazlet SRA, the Green River SWA, the Johnson Sauk Trail SRA and the Wayne Fitzgerrell SRA for many years. Hunters are reminded when hunting at any of these sites that only non-toxic shotshells may in possession while hunting.

For complete details, check the controlled pheasant hunting website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Pages/default.aspx or the T. Miller, Inc. website at www.tmillerinc.com.

