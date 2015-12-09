SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) today announced that applications are being accepted for the 2016 Conservation Achievement Scholarship program. This prestigious award is given to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedications to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state’s natural resources. Up to three scholarships of $2,000 each are available for the 2016-17 school year.

"The ICF’s Conservation Achievement Scholarship program has awarded $92,000 to help further the education of our future conservation leaders,” said Wayne Rosenthal, chairman of the Illinois Conservation Foundation Board of Directors and Director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. “We’re thrilled to reward some of the outstanding natural resources stewardship efforts being conducted by young people in our state and help them make a positive impact in the future.”

The ICF Conservation Achievement Scholarships have been awarded since 2005. Applicants must be Illinois residents and a senior in an Illinois high school. Applications must be received by the ICF by January 15, 2016.

“Thanks to our generous donors to the Illinois Conservation Foundation, we’re able to make this scholarship fund available to student leaders,” said Eric Schmidt, ICF Executive Director. “Numerous outdoors enthusiasts, including organizations and individuals, help encourage the youth of our state to make a difference in the world around them and turn screen time into green time.”

Detailed instructions and the 2016 application form can be accessed at http://www.ilcf.org/portal/sponsorship-opportunities. Please contact the Illinois Conservation Foundation at 217-785-2003 or dnr.icf@illinois.gov for more information or to make a donation to support the Conservation Achievement Scholarships.

