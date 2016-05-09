CHICAGO - For a second straight year, children participating in the Wood Family Foundation “Pitch In” program will get to experience outdoor programs through the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF). This year, the ICF will visit "Pitch In" fifth-graders on Tuesday, May 10 and the fourth-graders on Wednesday, June 15 at Lawndale Community Academy. The school program takes place at 3500 W. Douglas Blvd. in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago from 4 - 5 p.m.

Following May's "Pitch In" curriculum of "different but the same,” the ICF will bring up-close activities with tadpoles and caterpillars to demonstrate how these living creatures become entirely new animals as they mature. Utilizing the Torstenson Education Station, the ICF program staff will also do hands-on demonstrations about solar and wind power, as well as provide take-home crafts for each fifth-grader.

Article continues after sponsor message

At the June visit, the ICF will teach fourth-graders about state symbols and wild mammals with hands-on activities designed to encourage awareness toward nature and natural objects, and to promote an appreciation for nature and the outdoors. ICF education programs also help children develop an understanding of good conservation strategies to protect our environment.

The Wood Family Foundation (WFF) is a non-profit 501(c) (3) organization that was founded in June 2011 by Chicago Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood and his wife, Sarah. The WFF works to improve the lives of children in Chicago by raising funds and awareness for its children's programs like the “Pitch In” program. The WFF acts as an advocate for children in the Chicago community, inspiring others to join them in their mission. To learn more, please visit www.wffpitchin.org.

The Illinois Conservation Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization established in 1994. The Foundation’s mission, working in cooperation with the IDNR and other partners, is to preserve and enhance the natural resources of Illinois by supporting and fostering ecological, educational, and recreational programs for the benefit of all Illinois citizens. For more information on the ICF, or to arrange support for ICF educational programs or to learn more about program delivery, contact the Foundation at 217-785-2003 or online atwww.ilcf.org.

More like this: