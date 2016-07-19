DAHLGREN - For a second straight year, the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) is partnering with the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation on a Youth Conservation Day for 70 Metro East region youth to be held near Dahlgren, IL, just southeast of Mt. Vernon.

Thanks to the generosity of Dennis and Jackie Frey of Dahlgren, Frey Farms will host summer campers from East St. Louis on Wednesday, July 20 from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The Mt. Vernon branch of Farm Credit Illinois is helping to underwrite activities, including fishing, archery, archeology, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Conservation Police Trailer.

“Last summer’s event was a huge success for all the kids who visited,” said Eric Schmidt, ICF Executive Director. “Many of the campers caught their first fish that day, and they all learned something about conservation and the outdoors in Illinois while having fun doing it!”

In addition to the outdoor recreational opportunities, the ICF will teach students about state symbols and wild mammals, with hands-on activities designed to encourage awareness toward nature and natural objects, and to promote an appreciation for nature and the outdoors. ICF education programs also help children develop an understanding of good conservation strategies to protect our environment.

“As soon as our campers returned to campus last summer, they asked when they could go back,” said Jackie Joyner-Kersee, JJK Foundation Founder and Chairwoman of the Board. “Getting kids outdoors is important, and we also liked the STEM integration of lessons such as how water is managed on the farm.”

The mission of the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation is to instill youth in the Greater East St. Louis area with the dream, drive and determination necessary to succeed in academics, athletics and leadership. The foundation serves 2,200 children annually through sports programs, after-school programming, summer camp, and Jackie Joyner Kersee’s signature program Winning In Life®. You can learn more about Winning in Life® and the Foundation at www.jjkfoundation.org.

The Illinois Conservation Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization established in 1994. The Foundation’s mission, working in cooperation with the IDNR and other partners, is to preserve and enhance the natural resources of Illinois by supporting and fostering ecological, educational, and recreational programs for the benefit of all Illinois citizens. For more information on the ICF, or to arrange support for ICF educational programs or to learn more about program delivery, contact the Foundation at 217-785-2003 or online at www.ilcf.org.

