SPRINGFIELD – The Board of Directors of the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) today announced the selection of Eric Schenck as the Foundation’s new executive director.

“Eric brings lots of excitement and valued leadership to the role of Illinois Conservation Foundation Executive Director. From his time with Ducks Unlimited to his efforts with youth conservation programs, Eric will be a great asset to the ICF,” said ICF Board Chairman Wayne Rosenthal.

Most recently, Eric Schenck held the position of Manager of Conservation Programs with Ducks Unlimited, where he was responsible for raising funds and administering waterfowl conservation programming in Illinois and Indiana.

Schenck continues to be an advocate for the preservation of Illinois’ natural areas and wildlife as a member of the Prairie State Conservation Coalition, and as a professionally certified member of The Wildlife Society.

The mission of the Illinois Conservation Foundation is to inspire today’s youth and tomorrow’s leaders by providing quality outdoor education and programs that instill interest in conservation, ecology, and sustainability.

For more information on ICF programs and events, contact the Foundation at 217-785-2003 or online at www.ilcf.org.