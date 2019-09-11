GRINNELL, Iowa – The Midwest Conference named Illinois College freshman Ju’Qui Womack (Alton, Ill./Alton HS) the Special Teams Performer of the Week on Monday after Womack’s two blocked punts helped the Blueboys knock off Rhodes College, 22-7, in the season opener on Saturday night.

With Illinois College leading the Lynx by a score of 3-0 in the second quarter, Womack sprinted around the edge and blocked the punt of Fred Jackson before reading the bounce, scooping it up and scoring from 27 yards out to stake the Blueboys to a 9-0 lead.

In the middle of the third quarter, IC’s lead had been cut to 9-7 when Womack almost recreated his play from earlier. This time around, he blocked the kick, picked it up and had the goal line in his sights when Jackson was able to trip him up at the Rhodes’ 13-yard line. The Blueboys would promptly score on the next play to take a 16-7 lead and never look back.

Illinois College travels to Lincoln, Neb. next weekend to face Nebraska Wesleyan University on Sept. 14. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.

