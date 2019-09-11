GRINNELL, Iowa – The Midwest Conference named Illinois College freshman Ju’Qui Womack (Alton, Ill./Alton HS) the Special Teams Performer of the Week on Monday after Womack’s two blocked punts helped the Blueboys knock off Rhodes College, 22-7, in the season opener on Saturday night.

With Illinois College leading the Lynx by a score of 3-0 in the second quarter, Womack sprinted around the edge and blocked the punt of Fred Jackson before reading the bounce, scooping it up and scoring from 27 yards out to stake the Blueboys to a 9-0 lead.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the middle of the third quarter, IC’s lead had been cut to 9-7 when Womack almost recreated his play from earlier. This time around, he blocked the kick, picked it up and had the goal line in his sights when Jackson was able to trip him up at the Rhodes’ 13-yard line. The Blueboys would promptly score on the next play to take a 16-7 lead and never look back.

Illinois College travels to Lincoln, Neb. next weekend to face Nebraska Wesleyan University on Sept. 14. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.

More like this:

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, Play It Again Sports Roundup: Gilmore Moves To No. 2 On Kahoks' All-Time List, Plus More
Feb 6, 2025
Spencer Homes Female Athletes Of Month: Edwardsville Seniors Provided Energy Boost To Team In 2024-2025 Season
Mar 21, 2025
Edwardsville Seniors Alandyn Simmons And Layne Logan Play Final Home Game For Tigers, Look Ahead To Playoffs
Feb 17, 2025
Talesha Gilmore Becomes Third Kahoks Girl To Reach 1,500 Points
Feb 6, 2025

 