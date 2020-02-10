Last week, Republican candidate for 95th District State Representative Avery Bourne was endorsed for re-election by the Illinois Citizens for Life PAC. In the endorsement, Illinois Citizens for Life PAC cited Bourne’s “100% pro-life position and 100% pro-life voting record.”

“I’m proud to receive this endorsement from Illinois Citizens for Life PAC,” said Avery Bourne. “They are great advocates for life and fight to give the unborn a voice, and I am proud to join them in their efforts. Politicians often talk of protecting the most vulnerable. Nobody is more vulnerable than an unborn baby in the womb. We have a moral obligation to defend the unborn and fight radical abortion policies like taxpayer-funded, late-term abortion. That’s why I forcefully opposed the radical, pro-abortion policies pushed by Democrats in Springfield. As your state representative, I’m proud of my 100% pro-life record and will never stop fighting to protect life and the unborn.”

In their endorsement letter, Ralph Rivera, Chairman of Illinois Citizens for Life PAC, wrote to Bourne, “We are aware of your 100% pro-life position and 100% pro-life voting record over your time in the Illinois House. Your selection by the entire Republican House Caucus to speak for them against the extreme late term abortion bill (SB 25) on the House floor last year speaks to their confidence in your ability to articulate their position in defense of Life and your passion for protecting the women and unborn babies!”

Last May, Avery Bourne noteably led the bipartisan opposition in the Illinois House of Representatives against the so-called Reproductive Health Act, which expands late-term abortions in Illinois and makes abortion a fundamental right. Bourne, who at the time was 7 months pregnant, debated Democrats on the legislation for over an hour, asking questions and pointing out the radical policies that are out of step with the views of a majority of Illinoisans.

Illinois Citizens for Life PAC is one of Illinois’ leading pro-life advocacy groups.

The Republican Primary will be held on Tuesday, March 17. Early and absentee voting is currently open. For information on how to vote in the Republican Primary, please contact your local county clerk or visit their website online.

To learn more about Avery Bourne, visit her website at AveryBourne.com or send her an email at Avery@AveryBourne.com.

