March 4-11, 2017 designated as a week to recognize 2,600 volunteers

SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner has proclaimed March 4-11, 2017 AmeriCorps Week in Illinois. Each year, the nation celebrates the service that tens of thousands of Americans perform through AmeriCorps. The Service Illinois Commission uses this week to salute the AmeriCorps members and alums for their hard work and thank the community partners that support them.

“We need service in America now more than ever,” said Serve Illinois Executive Director Scott McFarland. “AmeriCorps members dedicate a year of their lives to their communities. Since 1994, they have given $1.2 billion in service to Illinois.”

Article continues after sponsor message

AmeriCorps provides opportunities for adults of all ages and backgrounds to serve through a network of partnerships with local and national nonprofit groups. From neighborhood cleanups and building homes, to tutoring children and signing up new volunteers, Illinois’ 2,600 AmeriCorps members are celebrating by doing what they do best - serving their communities. Since 1994, more than 35,000 Illinoisans have taken the AmeriCorps pledge to “get things done for America.” Those members have given back more than 48 million hours to their communities, which equates to more than $1.2 billion in impact. During the past 23 years, AmeriCorps members have earned more than $111 million in education awards to pay for college. For every dollar invested by the federal government, Illinois communities receive $3.50 in service. For every dollar the state invests, AmeriCorps brings in $124 worth of volunteer impact!

Illinois AmeriCorps by the Numbers

• 2,826 AmeriCorps Members Serving

• 10,857 Additional Volunteers Recruited

• 38,505 Veterans and Military Family Members Served

• 38,942 Disadvantaged Youth Receiving Services

• 35,000 Illinoisans Served in AmeriCorps since 1994

• 48,000,000 AmeriCorps Hours Contributed since 1994

• $111,370,000 Earned in Education Awards since 1994

• $1,187,520,000 Impact to Illinois Communities since 1994

The Serve Illinois Commission is a 40-member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bi-partisan board appointed by the Governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the state.

For a full listing of AmeriCorps programs and information on how to find a volunteer opportunity any time of the year, please visit www.Serve.Illinois.gov.

More like this: