ALTON - The Illinois Gaming Board announced Friday that casinos in the state, including the Argosy Casino in Alton and the Casino Queen in East St. Louis must close for two weeks beginning Monday.

Gov. Pritzker announced Friday that all the schools in Illinois must shut down for two weeks. The casino announcement also came out Friday.

The 10 casinos in Illinois produced $1.35 billion in revenue in 2019. Argosy and the Casino Queen are huge contributors to the tax rolls of both Alton and East St. Louis respectively.

