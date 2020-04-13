Illinois Cases Top 22,000: IDPH Announces 74 Additional COVID-19-Related Deaths
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 74 additional deaths and 1,173 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 22,025 cases, including 794 deaths, in 87 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
This is a synopsis of the Sunday to Monday COVID-19 Deaths in Illinois:
- Cook County: 2 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 7 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Fayette County: 1 female 90s
- Jasper County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- McHenry County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s
Johnson County is now reporting a case.
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
*All data are provisional and will change.
More like this: