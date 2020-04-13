SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 74 additional deaths and 1,173 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 22,025 cases, including 794 deaths, in 87 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

This is a synopsis of the Sunday to Monday COVID-19 Deaths in Illinois:

Article continues after sponsor message

- Cook County: 2 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 7 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+

- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Fayette County: 1 female 90s

- Jasper County: 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- McHenry County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s

Johnson County is now reporting a case.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data are provisional and will change.

More like this: