SPRINGFIELD – With an increased focus on equity, the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) is announcing the newest group of Diversifying Higher Education Faculty in Illinois (DFI) students. The DFI program provides financial assistance to underrepresented students pursuing graduate and professional degrees at Illinois public and private institutions with a goal of increasing faculty of color at Illinois higher education institutions.

“The DFI fellowship has significantly contributed to my success in graduate school where it has allowed for numerous professional development opportunities, both inside and outside of the university,” said Melissa Pergande, a graduate student at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Many students echo that sentiment.

“We are thrilled to support these DFI fellows as they continue their education and prepare for a rewarding career in Illinois higher education,” said Ginger Ostro, executive director, IBHE. “When we look at equity, we also look at diversity, and this program’s goal is to prepare doctoral candidates from underrepresented groups for teaching positions in our colleges and universities, or in education-related positions within state government. Not only does this create opportunity for increasing faculty of color, we know this is important to college success for more students of color.”

For fiscal year 2021, IBHE is using $1.456 million to support 103 fellows, who were chosen from 20 participating DFI institutions across the state. Of those fellows, 65 are continuing students and 38 are new recipients. The program has served nearly 600 students since the program began in 2004.

Arthur Sutton, deputy director of diversity and outreach, said, “This is a dynamic program that encourages and supports underrepresented students to remain as faculty members in the state of Illinois. To support the program’s success, we oversee various programs and activities that promote thesis and dissertation work for fellows and are in continuous communication with students and their institutional representatives about progress and achievement.”

As a condition of the award, recipients agree to accept a teaching or staff position in an Illinois higher education institution or governing board, or an education-related position in a state agency, equal to the number of years the student was a participant in the program.

The DFI Act, enacted in 2004, authorizes the IBHE Board to appoint a DFI program board to establish policies and procedures to administer the program. IBHE staff provide the DFI program leadership and support.



New Fellows

Adler University

Wuraola Sosina

LaWanda McCraney

DePaul University

Estrella Vargas

Jesus Solano

Eastern Illinois University

Ly'Jerrick Ward

Illinois State University

Jacqueline Jouett

Stacey Wiggins

Jewel Woodard

Loyola University

Fabio Duque

National Louis University

Eric Edwards

Northeastern Illinois University

Paula Sanchez-Garcia

April Walker-Starr

Karen Guadarrama

Northern Illinois University

Sherry Franklin

Andrea Jackson-Sagredo

Roosevelt University

Christina Dupee

Noemi Terrazas

Maria Alvarez

Yolanda Flowers

Lynn Weishaupt

Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Bryan Cotton

Daniel VanOverbeke

University of Illinois at Chicago

Jessica Brito

Hagar Hallihan

Jacob Reed

Yesenia Vargas

Aide Hernandez

Brian Osei-Badu

LaShawn Evans

Derick Anderson

Juanita Calvo

Benjamin Brown

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Marisol Jimenez

Miche'le Johnson

Melanie Marshall

Bianca Lopez

Brandi Smith

Larry Washington



Returning Fellows

Aurora University

Cameron Frazier

Amber Floyd

Adler University

Alexis Cameron

Crystal Murdock

Andrea Stiles

Chicago State University

Marcardo Thomas

DePaul University

Belinda Green

Andrew Calderon

Governors State University

Monica Teixeira

Paulette Eason-Williams

Michelle Williams

Illinois State University

Caress Brown

Rosalva Medina

Tricia Rosado

Jorge Sanchez

DuJuan Smith

Diana Soriano

Jamillah Gilbert

Loyola University

Papa Adams

National Louis University

Rosanna Cordero

Northern Illinois University

Sharazazi Dyson

Brigitte Bingham

Susana DasNeves

Konya Sledge

DaShae Rodriguez-Harris

Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Chelesea Lewellen

Kimberly Turner

University of Chicago

Alejandro Flores

Darnell Leatherwood

Nova Smith

Marion Malcome

Elizabeth Davies

Cashell Lewis

Sophia Rhee



University of Illinois at Chicago

Luz Acosta

Anthony Pena

Melissa Pergande

Luz Torres

Dwayne Williams

Deanna Ledezma

Glenance Green

Daniel Magers

Nancy Toure

Kara Simmons

Sarah Malone

Rafael Moreno

Ermus St. Louis

Nancy Dominguez-Fret

Ramona (Meza) Alcala

Letrice Beasley

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Autumn West

Juan Mora

Susan Ogwal

Tiffany Harris

Chequita Brown

Ronald Threadgill

Angel Velez

Jessica Robinson

Marielisbet Perez

Jacqueline Guzman

Alishia Alexander

Anthony Sullers

Nathaniel Stewart

Amari Simpson

Zam (Kendra) Nalubega

