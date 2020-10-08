Illinois Board of Higher Education Selects Current Year’s DFI Fellows with a Goal of Increased Diversity at Illinois Colleges and Universities
SPRINGFIELD – With an increased focus on equity, the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) is announcing the newest group of Diversifying Higher Education Faculty in Illinois (DFI) students. The DFI program provides financial assistance to underrepresented students pursuing graduate and professional degrees at Illinois public and private institutions with a goal of increasing faculty of color at Illinois higher education institutions.
“The DFI fellowship has significantly contributed to my success in graduate school where it has allowed for numerous professional development opportunities, both inside and outside of the university,” said Melissa Pergande, a graduate student at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Many students echo that sentiment.
“We are thrilled to support these DFI fellows as they continue their education and prepare for a rewarding career in Illinois higher education,” said Ginger Ostro, executive director, IBHE. “When we look at equity, we also look at diversity, and this program’s goal is to prepare doctoral candidates from underrepresented groups for teaching positions in our colleges and universities, or in education-related positions within state government. Not only does this create opportunity for increasing faculty of color, we know this is important to college success for more students of color.”
For fiscal year 2021, IBHE is using $1.456 million to support 103 fellows, who were chosen from 20 participating DFI institutions across the state. Of those fellows, 65 are continuing students and 38 are new recipients. The program has served nearly 600 students since the program began in 2004.
Arthur Sutton, deputy director of diversity and outreach, said, “This is a dynamic program that encourages and supports underrepresented students to remain as faculty members in the state of Illinois. To support the program’s success, we oversee various programs and activities that promote thesis and dissertation work for fellows and are in continuous communication with students and their institutional representatives about progress and achievement.”
As a condition of the award, recipients agree to accept a teaching or staff position in an Illinois higher education institution or governing board, or an education-related position in a state agency, equal to the number of years the student was a participant in the program.
The DFI Act, enacted in 2004, authorizes the IBHE Board to appoint a DFI program board to establish policies and procedures to administer the program. IBHE staff provide the DFI program leadership and support.
New Fellows
Adler University
Wuraola Sosina
LaWanda McCraney
DePaul University
Estrella Vargas
Jesus Solano
Eastern Illinois University
Ly'Jerrick Ward
Illinois State University
Jacqueline Jouett
Stacey Wiggins
Jewel Woodard
Loyola University
Fabio Duque
National Louis University
Eric Edwards
Northeastern Illinois University
Paula Sanchez-Garcia
April Walker-Starr
Karen Guadarrama
Northern Illinois University
Sherry Franklin
Andrea Jackson-Sagredo
Roosevelt University
Christina Dupee
Noemi Terrazas
Maria Alvarez
Yolanda Flowers
Lynn Weishaupt
Southern Illinois University Carbondale
Bryan Cotton
Daniel VanOverbeke
University of Illinois at Chicago
Jessica Brito
Hagar Hallihan
Jacob Reed
Yesenia Vargas
Aide Hernandez
Brian Osei-Badu
LaShawn Evans
Derick Anderson
Juanita Calvo
Benjamin Brown
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Marisol Jimenez
Miche'le Johnson
Melanie Marshall
Bianca Lopez
Brandi Smith
Larry Washington
Returning Fellows
Aurora University
Cameron Frazier
Amber Floyd
Adler University
Alexis Cameron
Crystal Murdock
Andrea Stiles
Chicago State University
Marcardo Thomas
DePaul University
Belinda Green
Andrew Calderon
Governors State University
Monica Teixeira
Paulette Eason-Williams
Michelle Williams
Illinois State University
Caress Brown
Rosalva Medina
Tricia Rosado
Jorge Sanchez
DuJuan Smith
Diana Soriano
Jamillah Gilbert
Loyola University
Papa Adams
National Louis University
Rosanna Cordero
Northern Illinois University
Sharazazi Dyson
Brigitte Bingham
Susana DasNeves
Konya Sledge
DaShae Rodriguez-Harris
Southern Illinois University Carbondale
Chelesea Lewellen
Kimberly Turner
University of Chicago
Alejandro Flores
Darnell Leatherwood
Nova Smith
Marion Malcome
Elizabeth Davies
Cashell Lewis
Sophia Rhee
University of Illinois at Chicago
Luz Acosta
Anthony Pena
Melissa Pergande
Luz Torres
Dwayne Williams
Deanna Ledezma
Glenance Green
Daniel Magers
Nancy Toure
Kara Simmons
Sarah Malone
Rafael Moreno
Ermus St. Louis
Nancy Dominguez-Fret
Ramona (Meza) Alcala
Letrice Beasley
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Autumn West
Juan Mora
Susan Ogwal
Tiffany Harris
Chequita Brown
Ronald Threadgill
Angel Velez
Jessica Robinson
Marielisbet Perez
Jacqueline Guzman
Alishia Alexander
Anthony Sullers
Nathaniel Stewart
Amari Simpson
Zam (Kendra) Nalubega
