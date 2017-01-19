LITCHFIELD - Senate Joint Resolution 57 was unanimously adopted recently by the Illinois House and Senate. The Resolution designates Illinois as a “Purple Heart State”, honoring our combat wounded veterans for their service and sacrifice. Representative Avery Bourne was a co-sponsor of the legislation brought forth by Senator Bill Brady of Bloomington and Representative Tim Butler of Springfield.

“This act of the General Assembly is a way to honor our Veterans who fought and bled for American freedom and sovereignty,” said Bourne. “Their service, sacrifice, and love of country are commendable.”

The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration in the world in present use, and the first award made available to a common soldier. General George Washington created the Order of the Purple Heart for Military Merit, now commonly called the Purple Heart, during the Revolutionary War. General Washington sought to recognize officers for outstanding valor.

The designation of Illinois as a “Purple Heart State” coincides with the newly dedicated Purple Heart Memorial in Springfield at Oak Ridge Cemetery. The memorial pays tribute to all Illinois military personnel who were killed or wounded in action and can be seen at in the war memorial section, on the south-west corner of the cemetery.

