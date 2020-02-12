CHICAGO – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) have confirmed that the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCov) test performed by Illinois has not been impacted by issues seen in other states. As a result, the CDC has confirmed IDPH should continue to provide in-state testing for 2019-nCoV. All tests already provided have been confirmed to be accurate.

This news follows a CDC announcement this morning related to inconclusive 2019-nCoV test results in some states. This announcement does not impact Illinois, where IDPH worked with the CDC to successfully verify the test and all controls and verification samples showed accurate results. Earlier this week, Illinois became the first state to offer the Novel Coronavirus test in the state, allowing IDPH to make test results available within approximately 24 hours.

Article continues after sponsor message

Residents in Illinois outside Chicago can call the hotline with general questions about novel coronavirus at 800-889-3931 or email DPH.SICK@illinois.gov. The number for Chicago residents is 312-746-4835 Monday through Friday during business hours and 311 during evenings, weekends, and holidays, or email coronavirus@chicago.gov.

More information about novel coronavirus can be found on the IDPH website, including Frequently Asked Questions.

More like this: