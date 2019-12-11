CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has announced four additional “Same Site” adult use cannabis licenses, which will allow existing medical cannabis dispensaries to obtain an adult use dispensing license. This license will permit the dispensary to begin adult use cannabis sales at that location starting January 1, 2020, provided the dispensary complies with local zoning rules or other local laws. These recent approvals raise the total number of approved “Same Site” licenses to 34. The list of dispensaries approved for adult use cannabis sales can be found here.

In addition to opening adult use dispensaries at the same site of their medical cannabis dispensaries, existing medical cannabis dispensaries are permitted under the law to open a second site for adult use sales at a different location.

In the coming months, new applicants, including social equity applicants, will have the opportunity to apply for an additional seventy-five adult use cannabis licenses. Social equity applicants are eligible for additional points on their application and for technical assistance, low-interest loans and fee reductions. More information about applying as a social equity applicant can be found here.

Additionally, the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is holding several workshops throughout the state to answer questions for prospective social equity applicants in advance of the Jan. 2, 2020 deadline to file applications. Details on the workshops can be found here.

The medical dispensaries who received early approval adult use licenses this week are:

Midway Dispensary

5648 S. Archer Ave.

Chicago, IL 60638

Seven Point

1132 Lake St.

Oak Park, IL 60301

Zen Leaf Chicago

6428 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Chicago, IL 60631

Zen Leaf St. Charles

3714 Illinois Ave.

St. Charles, IL 60174



The Department anticipates receiving additional applications for early approval adult use licenses as municipalities adopt relevant zoning ordinances regarding adult use cannabis.

Starting January 1, 2020, the law permits Illinois residents who are at least 21 years old to legally possess up to 30 grams of cannabis flower and up to 5 grams of cannabis concentrate.

