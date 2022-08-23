ALTON - Illinois American Water broke an abandoned water service line around 10:30 a.m Tuesday on Belle Street at 8th Street and it caused a geyser for a period of time.

The Illinois American workers on site went into the deluge of water and using a hammer, drove a "cut-off" shovel handle into the pipe to stop the water flow.

Water service for customers was not impacted around the area.

The water line leak was fixed and the workers resumed their tasks at hand, Illinois American Water spokesperson Karen Cotton said.

Illinois American Water is currently working on separating storm runoff lines from the sewage system (per their agreement when purchasing the business) on Belle Street in Alton, and other areas in Alton.

One continuous problem they have is running across old abandoned water service lines, but each time, the workers find a way to alleviate the problem.

