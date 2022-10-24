ALTON - Illinois American Water reports as of today there is a large amount of work that needs to be completed between 8th and 9th Streets on modifying the Piasa Sewer Tunnel prior to installing the new sanitary sewer in that area.

"This work has been progressing over the past couple of months and more recently," Karen Cotton, the lead spokesperson for Illinois American Water, said. "It is anticipated for all the work in this area to take several months to complete.”

Below is information about road closures:

October 24, 2022, Piasa Valley Area: 9th Street is still closed from Alton Street east to George Street. This stretch of roadway will continue to be closed to all-thru traffic for a month or two. A water main replacement is anticipated and is awaiting a permit from the IEPA.

Belle Street from 3rd Street north to 6th Street is now back open to traffic, along with the east-west blocks adjacent to Belle Street. Belle Street sewer work has moved north to near the intersection of 7th Street. 7th Street east of Belle Street will be closed as well. Business parking is currently relocated across Piasa Street, please use caution with increased pedestrian traffic in this area.

Work kicked off in February 2021 and will continue to progress until 2023. Work includes over six miles of sanitary sewer main being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley, and Piasa Valley areas of Alton. The projects in Turner Tract and Shields Valley addressed 1.69 miles of sanitary sewer main.

When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system, the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows.

At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support safety. For more information, call 800-422-2782.