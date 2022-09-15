ALTON - This week, Illinois American Water is moving down Third Street near Mac’s and the Riverbender Building at a quick pace with its new sewer system and sanitary sewers and soon will soon be at the end of the street.

Rob Lenhardt of Mac’s said he is thankful for what will be ahead once Illinois American Water is finished with the project. Illinois American Water is installing a new sewer system and new sanitary sewers in various areas of Downtown Alton. It has been years since some of the pipes and sewer areas have been replaced and once completed, Lenhardt said it should make a big difference when Alton encounters flooding or heavy rains.

Lenhardt said Kamadulski Excavating and Grading has been great to work with during these times.

"I am amazed at how much they have been able to get done in such a short amount of time," he said.

Lenhardt added that the last four years have been tough for Mac's and other Downtown Alton establishments, with a flood, two years of the COVID-19 Pandemic, and now the massive sewer system work. He said Mac’s has a big event on Saturday, Sept. 24, and is hopeful this part of the project to his convenience store will be completed by then.

“We have the 60s-70s Class Reunion Party for Alton High and Marquette classes on that date,” he said. “I know they are doing what they can to get this part completed. It will be great when it is finished.”

