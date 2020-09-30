BELLEVILLE – Illinois American Water is reminding customers of the company’s customer assistance program H2O Help to Others and available payment plans. Customers who are behind in payment should call 800-422-2782 as soon as possible to discuss options.

“We want to help our customers who are experiencing a hardship. Financial assistance is available, as are payment plans and an extended moratorium on shutoffs for low income customers and those experiencing financial hardship. All our customers need to do is give us a call,” said Vice President of Operations Elizabeth Matthews.

In March, American Water voluntarily placed a moratorium on customer accounts to prevent shut off for non-payment and late fees for late payments. The company also reinstated service for customers who were previously shut off for nonpayment.

An Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) order approved in June allowed for the reinstatement of utility procedures for nonpayment and late payments at the end of July. Illinois American Water is holding off on reinstating shut off procedures until Oct. 1. The company is also extending the moratorium on shutoffs for low income customers and those experiencing a financial hardship, Matthews said, “As utilities comply with the ICC’s agreement and begin normal practices for nonpayment, we want to be sure it doesn’t take our customers by surprise. It’s important they receive the assistance they need to avoid an interruption in their service. Customers need to reach out to us immediately. Time is of the essence.”

To assist customers Illinois American Water has implemented flexible payment plans and payment options. More information about these plans are available online at illinoisamwater.com under Customer Service & Billing in the Customer Assistance Program section.

The company also offers budget billing so residential customers can pay a fixed monthly payment over a period of 12 months. In addition, Illinois American Water’s H2O Help to Others program offers financial assistance to residential customers in need.

The program is offered to Illinois American Water customers and is administered by Salvation Army agencies within the company’s service area. Information can also be found online at www.illinoisamwater.com under Customer Service & Billing in the Customer Assistance Program section.

The guidelines of the H2O Help to Others program allow customers who have experienced a financial hardship to apply for assistance of up to $200, regardless of income. Assistance of over $200 is also available in extenuating circumstances.