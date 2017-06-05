Drinking Water Continues to Meet or Surpass All Federal and State Standards

BELLEVILLE - Illinois American Water announced today that results published in the company’s 2016 Consumer Confidence Report indicated water quality surpassed regulatory standards in the company’s service areas. Customers can search by zip code for their community report online at www.illinoisamwater.com.

“The reports show that we continue to supply water to our customers that is of higher quality than required by state and federal standards,” said Randy Pankiewicz, director of water quality and environmental compliance for Illinois American Water. “Our team of water quality and plant operations professionals works hard every day to ensure the highest quality product for their neighbors. These results are a testament to their dedication.”

The annual report is a performance measure of the quality of water supplied by Illinois American Water against the compliance standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois Department of Environmental Protection. The report describes drinking water sources, testing conducted on the water, substances detected and the levels of those substances. Commonly asked questions and the answers concerning drinking water are also included.

In addition to online access, customers can ask for a hard copy to be mailed to them by contacting customer service at 1-800-422-2782.



