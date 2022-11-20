ALTON - Illinois American Water’s work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers continues.

Below is information about road closures from November 17, 2022, through the end of year.

Piasa Valley Area: 9th Street is still closed from Alton Street east to George Street. This stretch of roadway will continue to be closed until the completion of the water main replacement and pavement restoration.

Construction is anticipated to start in the next week or two.

Belle Street sewer work has moved north of the intersection of 7th Street. 7th Street east of Belle Street is partially restored, with a little restoration work to continue in the coming weeks. Some business parking is still relocated across Piasa Street. Please use caution with increased pedestrian traffic in this area. The area between 8th Street and 9th Street on Belle Street has a large amount of work in this block. This area will continue to be closed to all traffic for at least the next two months.

Please use caution in work zones where final pavement restorations have not been completed.

Article continues after sponsor message

Background: Work kicked off in February 2021 and will continue to progress through 2023. Work includes over six miles of sanitary sewer main installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley and Piasa Valley areas of Alton.

When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows

The projects in Turner Tract and Shields Valley addresses 1.69 miles of sanitary sewer main.

The work in Piasa Valley began in the spring of 2021.

This project includes almost five miles of sanitary sewer main.

Work is expected to continue for over two years.

This does not mean work will occur in one area for 24 months, but rather, projects will continue to progress throughout neighborhoods during that time period. Signs will be placed ahead of construction to notify customers of upcoming closures.

More like this: