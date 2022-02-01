BELLEVILLE – Illinois American Water announced today the application window is open for the company’s 2022 Environmental Grant Program. Through the program, funding is provided to environmental stewards focused on innovative, community-based projects to improve, restore and protect Illinois watersheds.

For over 10 years, Illinois American Water has supported diverse initiatives such as watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, streamside buffer restoration projects, wellhead protection initiatives, hazardous waste collection efforts, education efforts and more.

“Our team plays a vital role in our customers’ daily lives by delivering safe, reliable service to families, businesses and for fire protection. We understand how important it is to protect our precious resources. We are proud to collaborate with community partners through our environmental grant program to positively impact our source water and watersheds,” said Justin Ladner, Illinois American Water President.

To apply for an Environmental Grant, organizations must submit applications for projects which are located in an Illinois American Water service area, as well as:

Address a source water or watershed protection need in the community.

Be completed between May 1, 2022, and November 30, 2022.

Introduce a new community initiative or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program.

Be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations.

Provide evidence of sustainability (continued existence after grant monies are utilized).

Grant information and application forms can be found at www.illinoisamwater.com under the News & Community tab. Applications should be emailed to katie.fidler@amwater.com by March 31, 2022.

Last year, Illinois American Water awarded eight grants totaling over $29,000. A list of last year’s recipients can be found here.

Customers can help protect our precious resources by using water wisely. Visit www.illinoisamwater.com for wise water tips.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

