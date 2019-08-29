ALTON - Illinois American Water has lifted the boil order issued to a portion of Alton District customers.

"During the boil water order, Illinois American Water performed a series of tests to determine if the water met regulatory drinking water standards," Karen Cotton of Illinois American Water said. "Samples were taken from sites in the affected area and tests confirmed that the water meets all state and federal requirements including all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Safe Drinking Water Act standards and regulations. It is no longer necessary for customers to boil their water."

Cotton added that this notice is for the Alton District only.

