BELLEVILLE - Illinois American Water is encouraging customers to view the company’s 2021 water quality reports to learn more about the source and quality of their drinking water. The report is issued for each service area, and highlights the company’s commitment to providing drinking water that meets or surpasses standards required by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The water quality report, also known as consumer confidence report, describes local drinking water source information and test results. Commonly asked questions and answers concerning drinking water are included in the report. Customers can search for their local report by zip code at www.illinoisamwater.com under Water Quality.

Rachel Bretz, Director of Water Quality and Environmental Compliance, said, “Water service is essential to the health and safety of the communities we serve. Our team of experts work around the clock to deliver a quality product at a good value. We take our responsibility to our customers personally, and our annual water quality reports are a representation of our team’s dedication to our customers.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Customers can view a short video on Illinois American Water’s YouTube channel to learn more about Illinois American Water’s commitment to water quality.

Bretz said, “Our team of experts know how important it is to deliver safe, reliable service to our customers. Drinking water is a key ingredient in our customers daily lives. Delivering quality water service is as important to us as it is to our customers, and I am proud that we do it very well.”

Illinois American Water customers can view their water quality report on the company’s website. If a customer desires a printed copy or needs translation services, they can call 800-422-2782.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

More like this: