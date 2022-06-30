ALTON – Illinois American Water is continuing to rehabilitate the sanitary sewer system as well as replacing approximately 1,200 feet of water main in Alton. This work requires U.S. Route 67 road closures and detours. Starting July 5, 2022, U.S. Route 67 (Piasa Street), from 20th Street/College Avenue south to 3rd Street in Alton will be closed for approximately one month for employee and contractor safety.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances and weather, the closure of US Route 67 (Piasa Street) from 20th Street/College Avenue south to 3rd Street in Alton will last for approximately one month. Marked detours will be placed to safely guide motorists around the closure. Motorists should use caution when driving in the area and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers in the area. If possible, motorists should avoid the area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones. Please obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater System in June 2019. Since acquiring the system Illinois American Water has been making investments to upgrade the system and address requirements set forth by the City’s Long-Term Control Plan. These investments support system reliability and public health. More information on Illinois American Water’s commitment and Long-Term Control plan and current road closures can be found here.

“We appreciate the community’s cooperation as we complete this critical work to upgrade our infrastructure,” said Ethan Steinacher, senior operations manager for Alton.

In addition to rehabilitating the sanitary sewer system, Illinois American Water will be investing approximately $1.5 million to replace approximately 1,200 feet of water main. Upgrading the water main will support water flow and pressure for continued water quality and fire protection.

Steinacher explained the company is utilizing the road closure to complete this investment. “We are working to replace the water main while having the road closure already planned. This will help avoid an additional closure in the future to upgrade our infrastructure.”

Illinois American Water is working in collaboration with IDOT and the City of Alton for these closures. For more information about Illinois American Water please visit www.illinoisamwater.com.

