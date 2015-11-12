ALTON - Illinois American Water announced a boil order for a small amount of customers in the region this morning.

Crews are making emergency repairs to a transmission water main. While it is not expected that water service or water pressure will be impacted during repairs, pressure regulation will be affected within the new section of water main, the company said. Therefore, once repairs are completed, about 250 customers in the area will be under a boil water order. The boil water order will begin at 1 P.M. today.

Affected customers should make any necessary preparations. The affected area includes Principia College, Elsah and Joywood. A map can be viewed online here - http://arcg.is/1MDkoA4 Customers in the affected area should bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking.

Karen Cotton, a spokesperson for Illinois American Water in Alton, said, "Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses. This boil order is being issued in accordance with Illinois EPA regulations. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers. It is standard procedure for a boil water order to be in effect for 36 hours after water service is restored."

Customers are being notified of this work and boil water order via media outreach, customer calls, social media and Illinois American Water website updates at www.illinoisamwater.com. Information is also provided to our customer service center representatives. Notification will be completed in the same manner when the boil water order is lifted.

