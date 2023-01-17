JERSEYVILLE - Construction is now complete on Illinois American Water’s new 16,000-square-foot operations center, consolidating field operations, administrative, and operations support staff in a single location. The new center, located at 502 Mound Street in Jerseyville, was celebrated with a ribbon cutting to signify the grand opening.

Joining on the momentous occasion was the Jersey County Business Association and the City of Jerseyville’s mayor, William Russell, who kicked off the ribbon cutting by welcoming Illinois American Water to the community and thanking attendees for participating in the day’s celebration.

Ethan Steinacher, Sr. Manager of Operations for Illinois American Water’s Central Division, addressed the audience, saying, “Illinois American Water committed to building a new operations center in Jerseyville, not only as a sign of our commitment to the City Administration and our customers but also to be an integral part of economic development in the region. Celebrating this constructed space today allows us to reflect on that commitment and our ability to provide the people of Jerseyville with industry-best service, reliable and safe water and wastewater treatment, and peace of mind to know that these necessities are our top priority.”

An important part of the construction process was Helmkamp’s commitment to utilizing local consultants, contractors, and suppliers, emphasizing the impact of local economic development. Some of these businesses included Loellke Plumbing, Pointer Electric, and Heneghan Engineering, three examples of outstanding professional resources in Jerseyville.

The project was a genuine team effort that not only included contractors and consultants but local agencies as well. Steinacher thanked the City of Jerseyville for their efforts with permitting and inspection and the Fire Department for their oversight, input, and inspection during the process.

Helmkamp Construction’s VP of Building & Life Science Construction, Kyle Ogden, said “On behalf of Helmkamp, the designers, and contractors involved with the construction of this new facility, we would like to extend our thanks to Illinois American Water and the City of Jerseyville for allowing us to be involved with the project, as well as the collaborative support offered throughout. We are happy to have played a part in the continued growth of the region and the relationship-building between Illinois American Water and the City of Jerseyville.”

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. American Water also owns and operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Helmkamp

Since 1938, Helmkamp Construction Co. has built relationships based on quality, integrity, and safety leadership. Helmkamp is the builder of choice for the repeat, professional buyer of construction in Industrial, Building, and Life Science markets, primarily serving corporate clients in the St. Louis metro area. Helmkamp offers pre-construction, construction, and design/build services, as well as out-of-state capabilities. To learn more, visit www.helmkamp.com.

