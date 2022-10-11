BELLEVILLE — Over $96,000 will be shared by over 90 Illinois fire departments through Illinois American Water’s 2022 Firefighter Grant Program. Since the program was created in 2010, over 860 grants totaling over $856,000 have been awarded to fire and emergency organizations serving customers in Illinois American Water’s service area.

“We know how important water is in protecting homes and businesses. We also understand resources to our local heroes can run short. This is why we approved every grant we received in full this year, supporting our heroes in a meaningful way.” said Justin Ladner, Illinois American Water President. “The departments will utilize these funds to keep our customers and communities safe in emergency situations.”

Illinois American Water’s Firefighter Grant Program awards grants to provide personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs.

The firefighter grants are being announced in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9- Oct. 15, 2022, to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention and emergency planning. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” It educates about simple but important actions everyone can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires. Learn more at www.nfpa.org.

Illinois American Water is providing firefighter grants to the following Illinois fire departments:

Northern Illinois

Bolingbrook Fire Department

Des Plaines Fire Department

Elmhurst Fire Department

Elgin Fire Department

Homer Township Fire Protection District

Lemont Fire Protection District

Lisle-Woodridge Fire District

Lombard Fire Department

Mount Prospect Fire Department

Northwest Homer Fire Protection District

Oswego Fire Protection District

Plainfield Fire Protection District

Prospect Heights Fire Protection District

Rockton Fire Protection District

Romeoville Fire Department

Warrenville Fire Protection District

Sterling Fire Department

Allen Township Fire Protection District

Grand Ridge Fire Department

Leonore Fire Department

Long Point Fire Department

Reading Fire Department

Streator Fire Department



Central Illinois

Arcola Fire Protection District

Carroll Fire Protection District

Champaign Fire Department

Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District

Edge-Scott Fire Protection District

Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District (Village of Fisher)

Pesotum Fire Protection District

Sadorus Fire Protection District

Savoy Fire Department

Sidney Fire Protection District

St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Department

Tolono Fire Protection District

Tuscola Fire Department

U of I Willard Airport Fire Department

Urbana Fire Department

Villa Grove Fire Department

Lincoln Fire Department

Lincoln Rural Fire Department

Mt. Pulaski Fire Department

City of Pekin Fire Department

Cincinnati Fire Protection District

Andalusia Fire Protection District

Bartonville Fire Department

Farmington Fire Protection District

Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District

Limestone Township Fire Protection District

Timber-Hollis Fire Protection District

Logan Trivoli Fire Protection District

Peoria Fire Department

Dunlap Fire Protection District

Washington Fire Department

West Peoria Fire Protection District

Pontiac Fire Department

Saunemin Fire Protection District



Southern Illinois

Alhambra Volunteer Fire Department

City of Alton Fire Department

Cottage Hills Fire Protection District

Dorsey Fire Protection District

Godfrey Fire Protection District

Hardin Fire Protection District

Jerseyville Fire Protection District

Olive Livingston Fire Department

QEM Fire Protection District

Cairo Fire Department

Belleville Fire Department

Church Road Fire Protection District

Columbia Fire Department

