Illinois American Water Awards over $96,000 in Firefighter Grants, Several Go To Area Fire Agencies
BELLEVILLE — Over $96,000 will be shared by over 90 Illinois fire departments through Illinois American Water’s 2022 Firefighter Grant Program. Since the program was created in 2010, over 860 grants totaling over $856,000 have been awarded to fire and emergency organizations serving customers in Illinois American Water’s service area.
“We know how important water is in protecting homes and businesses. We also understand resources to our local heroes can run short. This is why we approved every grant we received in full this year, supporting our heroes in a meaningful way.” said Justin Ladner, Illinois American Water President. “The departments will utilize these funds to keep our customers and communities safe in emergency situations.”
Illinois American Water’s Firefighter Grant Program awards grants to provide personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs.
The firefighter grants are being announced in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9- Oct. 15, 2022, to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention and emergency planning. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” It educates about simple but important actions everyone can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires. Learn more at www.nfpa.org.
Illinois American Water is providing firefighter grants to the following Illinois fire departments:
Northern Illinois
Bolingbrook Fire Department
Des Plaines Fire Department
Elmhurst Fire Department
Elgin Fire Department
Homer Township Fire Protection District
Lemont Fire Protection District
Lisle-Woodridge Fire District
Lombard Fire Department
Mount Prospect Fire Department
Northwest Homer Fire Protection District
Oswego Fire Protection District
Plainfield Fire Protection District
Prospect Heights Fire Protection District
Rockton Fire Protection District
Romeoville Fire Department
Warrenville Fire Protection District
Sterling Fire Department
Allen Township Fire Protection District
Grand Ridge Fire Department
Leonore Fire Department
Long Point Fire Department
Reading Fire Department
Streator Fire Department
Central Illinois
Arcola Fire Protection District
Carroll Fire Protection District
Champaign Fire Department
Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District
Edge-Scott Fire Protection District
Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District (Village of Fisher)
Pesotum Fire Protection District
Sadorus Fire Protection District
Savoy Fire Department
Sidney Fire Protection District
St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Department
Tolono Fire Protection District
Tuscola Fire Department
U of I Willard Airport Fire Department
Urbana Fire Department
Villa Grove Fire Department
Lincoln Fire Department
Lincoln Rural Fire Department
Mt. Pulaski Fire Department
City of Pekin Fire Department
Cincinnati Fire Protection District
Andalusia Fire Protection District
Bartonville Fire Department
Farmington Fire Protection District
Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District
Limestone Township Fire Protection District
Timber-Hollis Fire Protection District
Logan Trivoli Fire Protection District
Peoria Fire Department
Dunlap Fire Protection District
Washington Fire Department
West Peoria Fire Protection District
Pontiac Fire Department
Saunemin Fire Protection District
Southern Illinois
Alhambra Volunteer Fire Department
City of Alton Fire Department
Cottage Hills Fire Protection District
Dorsey Fire Protection District
Godfrey Fire Protection District
Hardin Fire Protection District
Jerseyville Fire Protection District
Olive Livingston Fire Department
QEM Fire Protection District
Cairo Fire Department
Belleville Fire Department
Church Road Fire Protection District
Columbia Fire Department
