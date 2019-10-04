Illinois American Water Awards More Than $88,000 in Firefighter Grants, Including Several in Area
ALTON - Since 2010, over 590 grants totaling over $582,000 have been awarded to Illinois fire and emergency organizations in the Company’s service area.
“We know the critical role water plays in protecting homes and businesses; we also know resources for our local heroes often run short. The Illinois American Water firefighter grant program was created to help bridge the gap and support our local firefighters,” said Bruce Hauk, Illinois American Water President.
Illinois American Water’s Firefighter Grant Program awards grants to provide personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs.
The grants are being announced in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 6 – 12, 2019, to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention and emergency planning. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!” It educates about the importance of learning and practicing a home fire escape plan. Learn more at http://www.nfpa.org/public- education/campaigns/fire-prevention-week.
Illinois American Water is providing firefighting grants to the following Illinois fire departments:
Metro East
City of Alton Fire Department Cottage Hills Fire Protection District Godfrey Fire Protection District
QEM Fire Protection District
Cairo Fire Department
Belleville Fire Department
Brooklyn Fire Protection District Cahokia Volunteer Fire Department Church Road Fire Protection District Columbia Fire Department
East Side Fire Protection District
East St. Louis Fire Department
Fairmont City Fire Department
Fairview Caseyville Township Fire Protection District French Village Fire Department
Granite City Fire Department
Hamel Volunteer Fire Department Holiday Shores Fire Department
Long Lake Fire Department
Madison Fire Department
Mascoutah Fire Department
Midway Fire Protection District
Millstadt Union Fire Department Mitchell Fire Department
Northwest Fire Protection District Pocahontas - Old Ripley Fire Department O’Fallon
Sauget Fire Department
Signal Hill Fire Department
St. Clair Special Emergency Services Swansea Fire Department
Villa Hills Fire Department
Venice Fire Department
Washington Park Fire Department Worden Fire Department
Northern Illinois
Des Plaines Fire Department
Elmhurst Fire Department
Elgin Fire Department
Homer Township Fire Protection District Lemont Fire Protection District Lisle-Woodridge Fire District
Lombard Fire Department
Mount Prospect Fire Department Northwest Homer Fire Protection District Orland Fire Protection District
Oswego Fire Protection District
Plainfield Fire Protection District Prospect Heights Fire Protection District
Rockton Fire Protection District Romeoville Fire Department Warrenville Fire Protection District South Beloit Fire & Rescue
Sterling Fire Department
Allen Township Fire Protection District
Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department
Leonore Volunteer Fire Department
Long Point Community Volunteer Fire Protection District Streator Fire Department
Central Illinois
Arcola Fire Department
Carroll Fire Protection District
Champaign Fire Department
Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District
Edge-Scott Fire Protection District
Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District (Village of Fisher) Pesotum Fire Protection District
Sadorus Fire Protection District
Savoy Fire Department
Sidney Fire Protection District
St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Department
Tolono Fire Protection District
Tuscola Fire Department
U of I Willard Airport Fire Department
Urbana Fire Department
Lincoln Fire Department
Lincoln Rural Fire Department
Cincinnati Fire Protection District
City of Pekin Fire Department
North Pekin Fire Department
Bartonville Fire Department
Farmington Fire Protection District
Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District
Limestone Township Fire Protection District
Timber-Hollis Fire Protection District
Logan Trivoli Fire Protection District
Peoria Fire Department
Dunlap Fire Protection District
Washington Fire Department
West Peoria Fire Protection District
Pontiac Fire Department
Saunemin Fire Protection District
Southern Illinois
About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
In addition to the Firefighter Grant Program, Illinois American Water partners with local firefighters on a daily basis. As a private water utility, the company is required to test and operate every fire hydrant annually. According to Hauk, Illinois American Water maintains over 29,000 fire hydrants across the state.
