Illinois American Water Awards Grants For Area Fire Departments
BELLEVILLE – Over $87,000 will be shared by 88 Illinois fire departments through Illinois American Water’s 2020 Firefighter Grant Program. Since the program was created in 2010, over 680 grants totaling over $668,000 have been awarded to fire and emergency organizations across Illinois.
“We know how important water is in protecting homes and businesses. We also understand the impact of the pandemic on our first responders. This is why we approved every grant we received in full this year, supporting our local heroes in a meaningful way,” said Justin Ladner, Illinois American Water President.
“Some of the departments will use the grant funds for pandemic-related needs, while others will allocate the funds for communication tools, extraction equipment, training resources, and more.”Illinois American Water’s Firefighter Grant Program awards grants to support firefighter needs such as personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs."
To view the list of fire departments receiving grants across the state, please visit the News section of Illinois American Water’s website at www.illinoisamwater.com.The firefighter grants are being announced in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4–10, 2020, to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention and emergency planning.
This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Serve Up Fire Prevention Safety in the Kitchen!” It educates about the importance of staying safe in the kitchen. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home fires. Learn more at www.nfpa.org.
Illinois American Water is providing firefighter grants to the following Southern Illinois fire departments:
City of Alton
Godfrey Fire Protection District
Jerseyville Fire Protection District
QEM Fire Protection District
Cairo Fire Department
Belleville Fire Department
Brooklyn Fire Protection District
Cahokia Volunteer Fire Department
Church Road Fire Protection District
Columbia Fire Department
East Side Fire Protection District
East St. Louis Fire Department
Fairmont City Fire Department
French Village Fire Department
Granite City Fire Department
Hamel Volunteer Fire Department
Holiday Shores Fire Department
Madison Fire Department
Mascoutah Fire Department
Midway Fire Protection District
Mitchell Fire Department
Northwest Fire Protection District
O’Fallon Fire Rescue
Pocahontas - Old Ripley Fire Department Rosiclare Fire Department
Sauget Fire Department Signal Hill Fire Department
St. Clair Special Emergency Services Villa Hills Fire Department
Washington Park Fire Department
Worden Fire Department in addition to the Firefighter Grant Program, Illinois American Water partners with local firefighters on a daily basis.
