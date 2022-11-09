BELLEVILLE - Young artists across Illinois participated in Illinois American Water’s annual “Water Keeps Life Flowing” art contest which illustrates the importance of reliable, safe water service. Through the contest, 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students submitted a drawing and sentence about what water service means to them. To help spark creativity, teachers explained how important water service is for public health, food, daily chores, firefighting, manufacturing and more.

Illinois American Water chose 26 winners who earned their classrooms a $100 donation. The artwork can be viewed on Illinois American Water’s Facebook page. The winning artwork may be featured in future company communications.

According to Illinois American Water Vice President of Operations Beth Matthews, the art contest “merges art with the science of water service.” She said, “Both water and art are critical to a thriving community, and both may be easily taken for granted. By drawing on the creativity of local students, we can help bring attention to both art and water service in a creative way.”

The art contest winners are listed below in alphabetical order:

To view all of the artwork please click the link here.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

