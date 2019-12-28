ALTON - Illinois American Water announced Friday that the intersection of Broadway Connector at Broadway Avenue and Monument Avenue in Alton will experience intermittent lane closures on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, to allow for the replacement of a sewer manhole cover.

"Motorists should use caution when driving in the area and obey traffic signs and detours," Karen Cotton of Illinois American Water, said. "If possible motorists should avoid the area.

"If work goes as planned, all lanes will be reopened the same day - Monday, Dec. 30, 2019."