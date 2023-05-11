GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced pavement repairs on Illinois 3 from New Poag Road to the McKinley Bridge will require intermittent lane closures, weather permitting, starting at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, May 15. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times. All southbound lanes will be open weekdays from 6-9 a.m. and all northbound lanes will be open weekdays from 3-6 p.m.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The project is expected to be complete by mid-June.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

