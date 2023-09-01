GREENFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that resurfacing of Illinois 267, from the Jersey County Line to Bear Creek in Greene County, began Aug. 29. Flaggers will maintain two-way traffic.

The north and south portions of the project are expected to be completed by the end of November. The middle section (through Greenfield) will continue through the winter, with completion of resurfacing anticipated in spring 2024.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.