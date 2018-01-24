SPRINGFIELD, IL – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 147,535 deer during all 2017-18 archery and firearm seasons, which concluded on Jan. 14. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 144,303 deer in 2016-17.

During the 2017-18 deer seasons, hunters took 44 percent does and 56 percent males.

Archery: Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 57,937 deer during the season which began on Oct. 1, 2017 and concluded on Jan. 14, 2018. That compares with the harvest of 53,468 during the 2016-17 archery season.

Youth: Youth deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 2,372 deer during the three-day Illinois Youth Deer Season (Oct. 7-9, 2017), compared to 3,272 in 2016.

Traditional Firearm Season: Hunters took a preliminary total of 80,021 deer during the Illinois Firearm Deer Season on Nov. 17-19, 2017 and Nov. 30-Dec. 3, 2017, compared with 79,559 deer taken during the 2016 firearm season.

Muzzleloader: Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested 3,700 deer during the Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 8-10, 2017, compared with harvest 3,308 in the 2016 muzzleloader season.

Late-Winter Seasons: The 2017-18 Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and Special CWD deer seasons concluded on Jan. 14, 2018, with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 3,505 deer, compared with a harvest of 4,696 deer taken during those seasons in 2016-17. Season dates for the seven-day Late-Winter and CWD seasons were Dec. 28-31, 2017 and Jan. 12-14, 2018.

There were 15 northern Illinois counties open to the Special CWD Season in 2017-18, while 14 counties were open for the 2016-17 seasons. The Special CWD season is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.

There were 22 counties open for the Late-Winter Antlerless Season in 2017-18, two fewer counties than were open for the Late-Winter season in 2016-17. Counties that are at or below their individual deer population goal for two consecutive years may be removed from the Late-Winter season.

The tables below provide a county-by-county summary of preliminary deer harvest results for 2017-18 and harvest results for 2016-17.

