



HIGHLAND– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces intermittent lane closures on IL 143/US 40 between Walnut St in Highland and Frey Meadows Road beginning on Monday, July 18, 2022, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. This closure is needed to construct a new asphalt surface and it should be completed by October of 2022.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Christ Brothers Asphalt of Lebanon, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.