LEROY – As the result of an ongoing Criminal Investigation, the Illinois State Police (ISP), Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI), arrested Jerald E. Sandage, 48, of Leroy, pursuant to four (4) separate warrants for five counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, one count of Criminal Sexual Abuse, and two counts of Intimidation. Sandage is currently incarcerated at the Piatt County Jail and his bond on each warrant is $750,000 dollars, 10 percent applies.

DCI has worked in close conjunction with the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office, University of Illinois Police Department, and Champaign County Sheriff’s Department in an effort to investigate this case.

The public is encouraged to contact the ISP if they have information related to this or any other crimes at 815-844-1500 extension 2321 (tip line), 217-278-5004 (tip line) or via email at isp.dci.zone05@illinois.gov.

