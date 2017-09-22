JERSEYVILLE - Illini Middle School had a fire alarm early Friday where students had to go into their normal fire drill procedures, Principal Jason Brunaugh said in announcement to parents today.

“A fire alarm at 9:22 a.m. sounded and students were put into the normal fire drill,” he said. “We found an article in the maintenance room dryer had caused smoke to occur and within one minute it was removed."

The principal commended the Jerseyville Fire Department for their quick response and how they handled the situation.

Article continues after sponsor message

Students returned to the classroom after the incident, the principal said.

Students returned to classes as soon as the fire department said it was OK to return.

“The faculty, staff and students did a good job of following procedures,” Brunaugh said. “We appreciate the efforts of all involved.”

More like this: