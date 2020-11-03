SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider released the following statement in response to the news that Pritzker’ signature tax hike, Justice Kilbride of the 3rd Judicial District, and Judy Cates of the 5th Judicial District all went down in defeat:

“Tonight, Illinois voters rejected Springfield politician’s tax hike gambit, Madigan’s Favorite Judge Tom Kilbride, and Madigan donor Judy Cates. The Illinois Republican Party and our allies are putting everyone on notice, regardless of office: if you align yourself with and take money from one of the most corrupt machine politicians in the country, we are coming for you. From the legislative branch to the judicial branch, we must eliminate all Madigan loyalists and the scourge of corruption that they actively enable.

With Pritzker Democrats no longer able to use taxpayers to bail them out of our state’s financial disaster and a Supreme Court no longer stacked with a majority of Madigan pawns, Illinois now has a chance to enact much-needed reforms. We hope the Governor, Speaker, and Democratic leaders finally join us in the effort to put taxpayers first.”

