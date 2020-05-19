Today GOP legislative leaders Bill Brady and Jim Durkin announced a resolution to withdraw a $3.7 billion progressive income tax hike from the November ballot. ILGOP Chairman Tim Schneider supports the resolution and strongly believes Democrats need to abandon their plan to raise tax rates.

Schneider released the following statement after a spokeswoman for the Governor doubled down on his desire to raise taxes during a global pandemic and economic catastrophe:

“If Governor Pritzker is so convinced that small businesses and people need to pay more, he should start the process of raising more revenue by bringing back to America the billions in inherited wealth he has stashed away in offshore accounts.

Unlike Pritzker, average Illinoisans don’t have billions of dollars in wealth to hide away in secret tax havens in low-tax countries in the Caribbean. Instead of asking middle class Illinoisans to pay more, he should lead by example and allow the state of Illinois to tax his billions at the same rate he wants small businesses to pay.

But alas, Pritzker never will because he believes in one set of rules for him and his family and another set of rules for everyone else.”

For more on Pritzker’s secret offshore wealth, look HERE.