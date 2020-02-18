SPRINGFIELD - Last August, Chairman Schneider released a statement about the possible commutation of former Governor Rod Blagojevich. Today, the Chairman stands by that statement which was the following:

“In a state where corrupt, machine-style politics is still all too common, it’s important that those found guilty serve their prison sentence in its entirety. Rod Blagojevich is certainly no exception. The former Governor’s proven record of corruption is a stain upon Illinois and its citizens. We must stand up and send the message that corruption will not be tolerated in Illinois.”

