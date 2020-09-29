ILGOP Chairman Statement on Nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to US Supreme Court Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - "I am delighted that the President has nominated a remarkable woman from the Midwest to fill the Supreme Court vacancy. Amy Coney Barret is brilliant with a jurisprudence faithful to our constitution and American values. I can't think of a better person to carry on Ruth Bader Ginsburg's inspiring legal work on behalf of progress and equality for women. I urge the Senate to quickly confirm her nomination." - ILGOP Chairman Tim Schneider Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending