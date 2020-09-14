SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider today called on Governor JB Pritzker to take a clear stand on whether Madigan should resign if he does not testify before an Illinois House committee established to probe his misconduct.

? ?“The people of Illinois are getting tired of watching JB Pritzker tap dance every time he’s asked about Mike Madigan,” Schneider said. “It’s clear Madigan’s hand-picked cronies on the committee are planning to shield the speaker from testifying. We aren’t going to fall for their games. If Madigan doesn’t come forward to testify, Pritzker must call on him to resign.”?

Article continues after sponsor message

?Last week, Republican members of the special investigation committee presented a list of witnesses they would like to call. Unfortunately, Madigan’s hand-picked cronies on the committee are already lining up to impede the probe.?

?“We are also concerned that JB Pritzker and members of his administration may be communicating with the Speaker and his staff without the public’s knowledge,” Schneider continued. “We call on Governor Pritzker to detail all conversations he or members of his administration have had with Mike Madigan or his staff since the US Attorney named Madigan ‘Public Official A.’”

More like this: