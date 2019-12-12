PEORIA - Today, the Illinois Republican Party officially selected Peoria as host of the 2020 ILGOP State Convention to take place June 11-13, 2020 at the Peoria Civic Center. The ILGOP Site Selection Committee voted unanimously to select Peoria as the host city.

Following today’s vote, Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider and ILGOP Co-Chair Mark Shaw issued the following:

GOP Chairman Tim Schneider

"I am excited to announce Peoria as the host city for the 2020 ILGOP State Convention. Myself, the State Central Committee, and precinct committeeman all across Illinois remember the hospitality Peoria showed us three years ago. We look forward to showcasing this beautiful Illinois River city again as Illinois Republicans gather to organize, network, and nominate our delegates to the 2020 Republican National Convention.”

ILGOP Co-Chair & County Chairman’s Association President Mark Shaw

“It has been a joy to work with stakeholders such as Enjoy Peoria, the Peoria Civic Center, Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette, and the Peoria Republican Central Committee during the bid submission process. Peoria provides the perfect accommodations for an event of this size. The Site Selection Committee is confident that Peoria and the Peoria Civic Center will be the perfect place for Republicans throughout the state to come together and organize for 2020.”

