SPRINGFIELD — Today, Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board (ILETSB) Chairman Sean Smoot issued the following statement on the life-saving impact of Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training in law enforcement, as demonstrated recently by Sergeant Travis Schaal of the Chatham Police Department:

“Late one night while on patrol, Sergeant Schaal noticed a vehicle parked on train tracks in the 200 block of North State Street. Hours later, the vehicle remained in the same location, prompting his concern. Trusting his instincts, he approached the car and found an 18-year-old woman who initially claimed she was fine. However, relying on the skills and techniques he gained through CIT training, Sergeant Schaal engaged the young woman in conversation and created an atmosphere of trust.

Article continues after sponsor message

“During their discussion, she revealed her true intentions: she had been struggling at home and in school and was planning to take her own life by waiting for an oncoming train. Through empathy, understanding, and professionalism, Sergeant Schaal convinced the woman to leave the tracks and come to the police department, where she could receive further assistance. She was later transported to a local hospital for mental health treatment.

“Approximately a week later. Segreant Schaal received a handwritten thank-you note from the woman. In the note, she thanked him for ‘treating her like a human being’ and credited him with saving her life. She noted that she had always been wary of first responders but that his kindness and compassion had changed her perspective.

“The actions of Sergeant Schaal exemplify the value and necessity of CIT Training. ,” said Sean Smoot, Chairman of the Board at ILETSB. “This program equips officers with the tools and understanding to deescalate mental health crises with care and empathy. Stories like these are a testament to the transformative nature of this training.”

ILETSB remains committed to expanding CIT training statewide to ensure that law enforcement professionals have the resources and knowledge they need to handle complex situations with professionalism and compassion.

For more information on CIT training or ILETSB’s programs, visit https://www.ptb.illinois.gov/training/crisis-intervention-team-cit/ or contact PTB.CIT@Illinois.gov.

More like this: