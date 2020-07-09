ILEAS, Other Law Enforcement, Help Resolve Standoff Peacefully In Granite City
GRANITE CITY - A large group of law enforcement converged on Granite City on Thursday morning after a person refused to come out of a home in the city after a search warrant was issued. The standoff lasted several hours, starting at around 5:30 a.m.
Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) was called in with multiple police agencies in the area of Bryan Avenue in Granite City.
After a long period of negotiation, the person sought came out peacefully.
