Illinois American Water’s work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers continues.

Below is information about this week’s road closures – Feb. 21, 2022

Piasa Valley Area:

6th Street east of Alby Street is open to George Street, with surface restoration work being completed as weather permits. Please drive carefully as some of the roadways are still rock surfaces. Alby Street is closed from 6th Street north to 7th Street, with closures north and east of Alby/7th Street in place. 7th Street east of the square to George Street is open, with pavement restoration still being completed. 7th Street from George to Mechanic Street is closed.

Turner Tract Area:

Danforth Street will be closing this week to all thru traffic to allow for sewer installation work. The alley south of McKinley east of Lincoln is back open to traffic, with pavement restoration happening as weather permits. Douglas Street, between State and Lincoln Streets is closed to thru traffic for sewer installation work.

Shields Valley Area:

The west end of Greenwood Street is closed. The intersection of Chamberlin/Walker Streets is closed. Joesting Avenue is closed to all traffic starting this week and will continue to be closed for several weeks to allow for sewer installation work.

Background:

Over six miles of sanitary sewer main is being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley and Piasa Valley areas of Alton. Work kicked off in February 2021 and will continue to progress until 2023. When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows.

o The projects in Turner Tract and Shields Valley will address 1.69 miles of sanitary sewer main.

* These projects will continue into early 2022, depending on the location.

* Project area will change based on progress of work. Signs will be placed ahead of construction work to notify customers of upcoming closures.

o The work in Piasa Valley began in the spring of 2021.

* This project includes almost five miles of sanitary sewer main.

* Work is expected to continue for over two years.

• This does not mean work will occur in one area for 24 months, but rather, projects will continue to progress throughout neighborhoods during that time period. Signs will be placed ahead of construction to notify customers of upcoming closures.

Safety: These closures are necessary for investments to the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner. At Illinois American Water our team and our contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers. We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety. At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety.

Contact: Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions.

