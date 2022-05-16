ILAW Alton Sewer Separation Project Update For May 16, 2022 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Background: Over six miles of sanitary sewer main is being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley and Piasa Valley areas of Alton. Work kicked off in February 2021 and will continue to progress until 2023. When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows. The projects in Turner Tract and Shields Valley will address 1.69 miles of sanitary sewer main. These projects will continue into early 2022, depending on the location. The project area will change based on the progress of work. Signs will be placed ahead of construction work to notify customers of upcoming closures.

The work in Piasa Valley began in the spring of 2021. This project includes almost five miles of sanitary sewer main. Work is expected to continue for over two years. This does not mean work will occur in one area for 24 months, but rather, projects will continue to progress throughout neighborhoods during that time period. Signs will be placed ahead of construction to notify customers of upcoming closures.

These closures are necessary for investments to the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner. At Illinois American Water our team and our contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers. We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety. At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety. Article continues after sponsor message Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions. Piasa Valley Area: Alby Street and 6th Street are back open to traffic, except for the intersection of Alby and 9th Street, which will be closed starting mid-morning on the 16th thru the 17th. 9th Street will be closed from that intersection east to Alton Street, with additional closures east as the sewer installation progresses. 12th Street pavement replacement will be starting soon. 10th Street is closed between Alby Street and George Street. Brick pavement restoration is currently happening on 8th Street. Please drive carefully in this area, as there is a lot of construction equipment moving around the different work areas. Shields Valley Area: Final pavement restoration at the intersection of Greenwood Street and Chamberlin Street is scheduled to be completed soon. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending