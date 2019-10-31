EDWARDSVILLE – Bryan Schubert has opened Millpond Brewing and Incubator at 308 E. Washington St. in Millstadt. Schubert has worked with the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Business Specialist Marti Wieland since April 2018 to successfully plan his microbrewery.

Schubert has been homebrewing for nearly 10 years and decided a few years ago to pursue opening his own brewery. Everything happened to align perfectly, and he has now been able to turn his passion into a profession.

“Brewing is very in-depth, but also allows room for a lot of creativity,” Schubert shared. “I love the process – from developing recipes and flavors to brewing the beer and seeing how it all turns out.”

Millpond Brewing will offer Schubert’s professionally brewed beers, as well as provide an opportunity for homebrewers to brew their own beer and offer it for sale in the taproom. Their focus is placed on local brewers and ingredients, as well as working to contribute to and improve the community.

The SBDC provided Schubert assistance with his business plan, financials and connections with various resources to bring his dream to reality.

“My experience with Marti and the SBDC has been nothing but positive,” Schubert stated. “Marti is a wealth of knowledge, who has many connections and resources. She was always there to point me in the right direction, answer any questions and talk through any challenges.”

Schubert’s focus is on maintaining a small, hometown brewery. The goal is to have a few beers always on tap, as well as a rotating selection of different styles to consistently offer something new.

“Bryan had one of the most unique business ideas I have heard,” Wieland said. “The idea of a microbrewery is not new, but including the creative space for homebrewers adds a great twist to the concept. Bryan has been easy to work with, has had great questions and been receptive to the information I provided. We love it when a client’s plan comes together. It is an honor to be even a small part of someone’s success!”

Schubert is grateful to Wieland and the SBDC for the help. Now that his business has opened, his experience has inspired him to see how he can be of assistance to other small business start-ups.

Millpond Brewing and Incubator is open 3-10 p.m Tuesday-Wednesday, noon-11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, contact Millpond Brewing at 618-476-9933 or info@millpondbrewing.com., visit millpondbrewing.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram at @millpondbrewing.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East assists start-up ventures like Millpond Brewing and Incubator as well as existing businesses headquartered in the nine-county region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE as a service to Illinois small businesses.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining new jobs and encouraging new investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large.

To learn about the SBDC, contact the IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE at 618- 650-2929.

Photo: Millpond Brewing and Incubator Owner Bryan Schubert.

