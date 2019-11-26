EDWARDSVILLE – Wright Choice Counseling, Ltd., which offers telehealth online therapy specializing in couples, trauma and mental health counseling, will celebrate its grand opening on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Owner Jessica Wright has worked with the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Director Jo Ann DiMaggio May since August to achieve her dream of opening a private practice to better the community.

A licensed clinical social worker, Wright is eager to bring her passion for helping individuals and couples to the area. Originally from Washington, she is looking to connect with the local community by bringing comfort and help to those who need it.

“My hope is to have a positive impact through the help and services that I offer, by being a resource for those who truly need it in a community with limited mental health resources,” Wright shared.

Wright will focus on those dealing with stress and trauma, and specifically be available to assist nurses, teachers, social workers, first responders, and others dealing with high-pressure jobs and vocations. She will also provide couples therapy.

The Wright Choice Counseling slogan is “Just Be.”

“There is no need to worry about societal stigma,” Wright said. “The goal is to help an individual get to the place where one can “Just Be” their authentic self.”

Wright is grateful to the SBDC and DiMaggio May for guidance in helping to get her business running, including support with marketing and networking.

“Jo Ann has been a wealth of information, always remaining calm and collected, and letting me know exactly what it is required to succeed,” Wright stated. “Especially for a woman entrepreneur, she has constantly encouraged and empowered me.”

Wright’s goal is to continue to grow the practice and obtain a physical location within the next year. Her vision is to give back through community events, and by hosting marriage retreats and trauma therapy. Her future plans are to hire niche therapists, who she can help develop professionally, along with interns in various specializations.

“Jessica is a diligent entrepreneur and never hesitates to ask questions,” DiMaggio May shared. “She now has a strong foundation of people and resources around her. I look forward to her success and assisting her further.”

For more information, contact Wright Choice Counseling at 618-699-8874, or visit vandalia@ wrightchoicecounseling.com or Wright Choice Counseling on Facebook.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East assists start-up ventures like Wright Choice Counseling as well as existing businesses headquartered in the nine-county region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE as a service to Illinois small businesses.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining new jobs and encouraging new investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large.

To learn about the SBDC, contact the IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE at 618-650-2929.

Photo: Wright Choice Counseling, Ltd. owner Jessica Wright.

